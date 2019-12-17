CAA Protests: University of Madras and other college students agitate

Students of University of Madras and other colleges in the city held a demonstration on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens. This is the second day of protests by college and university students in Chennai. On Monday, students of IIT-Madras and Loyola College as well as others in the State had staged protests.

About 100 students from various parts of city gathered at the University of Madras’ campus on Marina, and resorted to demonstration. They shouted slogans against the Union government for the enactment of the CAA which they termed ‘discriminatory and divisive’.

The protesters said the amendment to the Citizenship Act was unwarranted and threatened their social, economic and cultural identity.“We oppose the CAA and NRC tooth and nail and condemn the brutality unleashed on agitating students,” said a spokesperson of the agitating students. The protesting students also condemned the brutality of police towards the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and its Aligarh campus.

The Chennai City Police tightened security around the campus in view of the agitation.