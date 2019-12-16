CAA Protests: Chennai students stage protests, express solidarity with students in Delhi

Students from the city’s two premier higher educational institutions, IIT Madras and Loyola College staged protests condemning the attack on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University over their protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Students of Loyola College skipped classes and held a demonstration condemning the attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

Over 50 students gathered inside the college premises at 11 a.m and squatted near the main gate. They shouted slogans demanding justice for the students who were reportedly attacked by the police in New Delhi.

One of the protesting students said, “Our demonstration was show to solidarity with agitating students against the Citizenship Amendment Act. We condemn the brutality unleashed on the students in New Delhi.”

Students from IIT-Madras also began protesting in solidarity with students in New Delhi. Taking out a rally inside the campus, they raised slogans against police brutality against students in New Delhi and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In Puducherry, students of Pondicherry University extended support to their counterparts in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The Students Council of Pondicherry University gathered in front of Gate II of the campus demanding the immediate release of the detained students. They raised slogans against the police action and said that State-sponsored violence was unleashed against the students for raising their voices against the recently-passed CAA.

In Madurai, the Students Federation of India held a protest as well.