Chennai

Bus services to Karnataka to continue even after November 16

The State government on Friday decided to permit bus transport between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka even beyond November 16.

Both government and private operators can operate buses. An official release said the decision followed a request from the Karnataka Chief Minister to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu, and several representations from the public. The government had earlier permitted bus transport between the two States without the mandatory e-registration.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:54:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/bus-services-to-karnataka-to-continue-even-after-november-16/article33097892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY