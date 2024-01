January 16, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, currently serving as the Senior Advisor at Energy Efficiency Services Limited, has assumed the role of Southern Media Advisor for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power. He will be involved in the promotion of the efficient use of energy and its conservation, clean energy transition, and the ‘Lifestyle for Environment Mission’ at the State and Union Territory level, a press release said.