GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Building tunnel below railway tracks: when train services were operated slower for Chennai Metro’s tunnelling work

April 08, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
Picture of tunnel from Ayanavaram to Perambur.

Picture of tunnel from Ayanavaram to Perambur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

For nearly six days in March if you boarded one of the express trains but wondered why it slowed down at Perambur, it was because Chennai Metro Rail was busy boring the earth to create a tunnel for the upcoming 116-km Phase II project. While Chennai Metro Rail carried out tunnelling under the four railway tracks in Perambur station, authorities decided to operate trains slower than usual as an additional safety measure.

The work was executed to build an underground network in this location. In about three-four years, residents of Perambur will not only have access to railway station but also a Chennai Metro Rail station close by. A massive tunnel boring machine (TBM), Kalvarayan, which started its journey at Ayanavaram in April last year, drilled the earth for 857 metres to build a tunnel till Perambur, including the stretch under the Perambur railway tracks.

The underground stretch between Ayanavaram to Perambur is a part of Corridor 3 of the Phase II project (between Madhavaram to SIPCOT via Ayanavaram and Perambur). Light House to Poonamallee (Corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (Corridor 5), the other two corridors of the Phase II project are under construction as well.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they took numerous precautionary measures during the time when the TBM was crossing the railway track. “To ensure there were no settlements, cracks or any other issue affecting the station or the track, we had installed equipment like ground settlement and building settlement markers. We checked the reading every hour and shared them periodically with the railway officials. Also, railway officials informed us that the speed of goods or express passenger trains that pass through Perambur will be reduced to 20 kmph for a small stretch as well as an additional safety measure,” an official said.

From 21 March to 26 March, nearly 25 trains that went past Perambur operated at 20 kmph between Vysarpadi and Perambur, an official of Southern Railways said.

While one TBM has reached Perambur, another one will cross the tracks and reach the location in another four months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.