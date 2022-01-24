Buggie services to run at four Metro stations

CMRL is in the process of finalising contractors for project

To make commuting easier, the Metro Rail plans to run battery-operated buggie services in four stations — Wimco Nagar, Chennai Airport, Vadapalani and Chennai Central.

The initiative will benefit thousands of passengers at Wimco Nagar and Chennai Airport. Every day hundreds of commuters switch between the Wimco Nagar suburban railway and Metro stations. But it has always been an arduous task for passengers to travel from one mode to another as they have to walk or take an autorickshaw. Similarly, at the Chennai Airport, many passengers or airport staff have been asking for a buggie service between the terminals and the station.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), there will be two eight-seater vehicles in each of the stations, which will be operated throughout the day.

“We will finalise the contractor shortly, and these vehicles will be available in six months,” an official said.

Separate lane

Wimco Nagar will have a separate lane for these buggies in the additional parking space to run between the stations.

“Since these vehicles cannot be operated on the road, we will make a separate lane,” the official added.

At Vadapalani, thousands of people exit the station and head to Forum Mall nearby. This service will be handy for them. “Chennai Central Metro is the largest underground station and here, many senior citizens and others find it difficult to walk from the concourse to the lift point. These buggies will run inside the concourse level alone,” he said.