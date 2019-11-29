Buddhi Clinic to celebrate anniversary

Buddhi Clinic will be celebrating 10 years of integrated care with three lectures from 4.30 p.m. on Saturday at the Madras Management Association at 240, Off Pathari Road, Anna Salai. According to a release from Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder of the clinic, the lectures would be on ‘Why AYUSH and Allopathic practitioners must work together,’ ‘Social impact as an important part of entrepreneurship’ and ‘Why we may all live to 150 years.’ The programme is open to all. For details contact 9500010056/65.