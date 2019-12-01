Buddhi Clinic celebrates 10 years

Buddhi Clinic celebrated 10 years in integrated brain and mind care on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company Limited, said any field of endeavour, whether automobile, medical and science, requires multi-disciplinary efforts.

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder, Buddhi Clinic, said integrated care was based on five principles.

“Glasnost”, that is openness of mind to see what other disciplines have to offer; willingness to collaborate; leadership; “Perestroika”, meaning restructuring the care model to bring in inputs from various disciplines as well as deliver them seamlessly in a process-driven fashion; and innovation and research, he said.

He said “Buddhi on Wheels” — mobile therapy units — visited institutions and schools where there are people with disabilities and delivered care at their doorsteps.

“In 20 children with autism, whom we treated, and 40 mentally disabled adults, we had three common improvements, by giving them ayurveda, acupressure and reflexology, at our mobile therapy units. Their behaviour, sleep and digestion improved,” he said.

Talking on “Why Allopathy and AYUSH practitioners must work together to provide integrated care”, Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, said there were eight lakh Ayurveda practitioners in the country, and they should be trained in using modern diagnostic tools.

“We need more psychiatrists to learn ayurveda and yoga,” he said.

In his address on “Will we live to 150 years?”, Perminder Sachdev, Neuropsychiatric Institute, Sydney, Australia, noted that an area of huge interest to scientists was whether caloric restriction could increase lifespan.

“Reaching 100 years is not too difficult. But we have not reduced the gap between health span and lifespan. People live the last few years of their life in disability. It is important to live healthy and long,” he said. He stressed on proper lifestyle, by maintaining healthy weight, blood pressure, controlling blood sugar, regular exercise and avoiding smoking.