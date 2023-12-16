Buddhi Clinic and The Hindu to present webinar on ‘Transformative Strategies for Brain & Mind Care’ on Sunday

December 16, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on ‘Transformative Strategies for Brain & Mind Care,’ jointly presented by Buddhi Clinic and The Hindu, will be held at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday as part of the wellness series.

The speakers for this webinar include Buddhi Clinic founder, behavioral neurologist and neuropsychiatrist, Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy; and Buddhi Clinic’s chief clinical officer and general physician, Rema Raghu, and head – neuromodulation and clinical neurosciences, Vivek Misra.

Neuropsychiatric disorders occur across the lifespan from autism and epilepsy in childhood to traumatic brain injury, depression and schizophrenia in adult life and stroke, Alzheimer’s dementia, and Parkinson’s disease in old age.

Buddhi Clinic has pioneered a ground-breaking model of neuropsychiatric care.

The cutting-edge modern approach is integrated with conventional multidisciplinary care by incorporating physical, occupational, speech, and psychological therapy, along with various AYUSH traditions such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy treatments. These services are available in their clinics in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Sriperumbudur, at home (close to the clinics), in partner hospitals, and online.

The webinar aims to showcase the innovative model of neuropsychiatric rehabilitation, harmonizing science with tradition to enhance and improve overall quality of life. The presentation will feature Buddhi Clinic’s globally published research, insightful case studies, and the effectiveness of ‘Transformative Strategies in Brain and Mind Care.’

The discussion will be moderated by Saumya Kalia, Senior Staff Writer, The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/3Ro8ssM or scan the QR code given below.