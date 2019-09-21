Breaking new ground

In Kochi, the garden on the median strips between the pillars on the Metro Rail corridor has grown out of a sustainability exercise. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has used biodegradable waste collected from residential communities as the base, instead of soil, to raise the plants on the median strips.

Much of the biodegradable waste is garden waste.

How does this work?

In the first stage, biodegradable matter is left untouched for 30 days so that compost is formed. Once the compost is in the developing stage, a layer of pre-composed planting medium is filled on top. Small burrows are made for planting saplings that can do with without much of sunlight.

The pilot project started around eight months ago on a small median strip at Padma Theatre on MG Road. Eight other median strips have been covered in the beautification exercise; more strips on the Aluva-MG Road Metro Line are being brought under it.

“We have 1500 median strips on the Metro line on Aluva-MG Road, and this project is being executed with sponsorships from various companies,” says a KMRL spokesperson.

Pelican Biotech and Chemical Labs, the consultant implementing the project, is in touch with 12 resident welfare associations who keep aside their biodegradable waste for this purpose. It is collected once every month. Besides, they are also in touch with the local civic body that alerts them about tree falls and waste left behind after pruning of trees.

“Garden waste is the primary source of the soil, which is available in plenty in Kerala houses. The only issue is transporting them; and we take responsibility for that,” says Manoj C. N., co-founder, Pelican Biotech and Cheyumical Labs.

Each median needs 10 metric tonnes of such waste.

“Every six months, this compost will thin, and we would have to refill it,” says Manoj. He says that in the middle-east the practice of using bio-waste instead of soil to plant trees is quite prevalent.

Not many flowering plants can be grown using this method, but it promises to address the issue of a decentralised waste solution in cities grappling with mounds of waste.