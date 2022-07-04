Braille navigation maps put up at Central, Egmore railway stations

It guides visually challenged commuters to various facilities

It guides visually challenged commuters to various facilities

The Southern Railway has installed Braille navigation maps at the entrance of the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station and Egmore railway station to help visually-impaired commuters.

The maps guide commuters to ticket counters, water dispensers, barrier-free toilets, platforms, escalators, lifts, and entry and exit points, the officials said. The maps have been provided with QR codes for activating audio messages of the facilities to be provided through the mobile phones.

The Southern Railway has paved the platforms with checkered and tactile tiles and provided stainless steel handrails for climbing the footbridges.

The Braille navigation maps are sponsored by Renault Nissan and Standard Chartered Bank as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, a press release said.

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway plans to provide similar facilities in Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, and Katpadi railway stations.