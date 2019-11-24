Boys’, girls’ clubs to be improved

The city police recently signed an agreement with HCL to adopt 30 boys’ and girls’ clubs in the city and improve their facilities.

Boys’ and girls’ clubs were started by the police in 2003 to train and help children from lower-income groups.

Skipping his routine activities, Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, accompanied by other police officers, spent time with children from the clubs on Saturday. They had gathered for a prize distribution ceremony. After distributing prizes, he first served them food and then joined them for lunch.

Earlier, he said the clubs would be activated at all police stations, as part of the community-policing initiative, to help students of lower-income groups scale greater heights in their chosen fields.

Mr. Viswanathan said: “Our goal is to create a platform for these children to hone their skills in education, sports and extra-curricular activities.”

Additional Commissioner of Police, North, R. Dhinakaran said HCL had signed an agrement for improving the 30 clubs.