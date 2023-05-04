HamberMenu
Boy undergoes endoscopic spine surgery for lumbar disc herniation at Chennai hospital

The teenager had persistent pain in the right hip and leg despite medications and physiotherapy and on visiting other centres, he was advised open spine surgery and rest for a long period

May 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy, who had lumbar disc herniation, was treated through an endoscopic spine surgery at a private hospital.

According to a press release, lumbar disc herniation is a condition in which the disc slips out causing pain in the lower back and legs. The boy complained of pain in the right hip and leg despite medications and physiotherapy. On visiting other centres, he was advised open spine surgery and rest for a long period but his parents were concerned as he had to prepare for his final examination.

At Kauvery Hospital, doctors performed a minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery. The boy recovered quickly and completed his final exams. A team of doctors, including Balamurali, head of Spine Surgery, Spine and Neurosurgeon, and Keerthivasan, Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, treated the boy.

Disc prolapse can be prevented with regular physical exercise, adopting healthy sitting postures and maintaining an ideal body weight, the release said.

