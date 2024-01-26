BJP is more dangerous than Coronavirus, says Stalin

January 26, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has not done anything good for the people of Hindi-speaking States despite them voting substantially for the party.

“It (Central government) is imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States only to deceive the Hindi-speaking population. Have they done anything worthwhile for them?” Mr. Stalin asked while addressing a meeting organised on the occasion of the Linguistic Martyrs’ Day in Chennai.

Mr. Stalin said people of “Hindi-speaking States underwent untold miseries” during the pandemic as they could not get “transport facilities to return to their hometowns.” “We had shed tears for them. They walked hundreds of kilometres. Some of them were even crushed by trains. If something is more dangerous than the Corona (virus), it is the BJP government. Now the government is trying to divert people’s attention by consecrating the Ram temple,” he said.

Recalling a viral video in which a Hindi-speaking boy demanded “education over temple”, the Chief Minister said the BJP government was particular that “people should not gain awareness”. “The people of north India are no longer ready to believe the politics of the BJP. It cannot win in northern States in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also said the resolution adopted in the youth wing conference of the DMK in Salem, which vowed to expose the “BJP, the enemies of the Hindus” should be carried out as a campaign by everyone. “BJP has taken refuge in religion to save its skin. We should expose its failures and its anti-Tamil policies to save India,” he added.

Training his guns on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Stalin alleged that the former Chief Minister, who played “second fiddle to the BJP government” and “supported its anti-people policies”, also connived with the party’s anti-Tamil stand. “He did not oppose the GST and plunged the State into a financial crisis. He helped in the imposition of Hindi, and was eventually rejected by the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Reiterating that the victory of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls alone “could ensure a future for India”, he said a government led by the bloc would be truly federal in nature.