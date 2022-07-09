BJP functionary arrested for sharing defamatory video 

Former news reader Sowdhamani arrested for retweeting the clip

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested a BJP State executive committee member and former news reader Sowdhamani for retweeting another person's video which was allegedly derogatory.

She retweeted another person’s video message which alleged that only Hindu temples were demolished in the State by citing court orders for removal of encroachments and that other religious structures built on encroached lands were left untouched.

Dismissing her anticipatory bail petition in February, the Madras High Court observed that the message was nothing but against the government and against the judiciary. By this, she criticised the judgment rendered by an appropriate forum and if such messages were forwarded, the people would lose faith in the judiciary, the court said.

After the Madras High Court dismissed her anticipatory bail petition for the second time, the Cyber Crime Wing arrested her at her residence in Choolaimedu. She was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

The police had booked her under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 505(2) (circulating statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and other provisions of Indian Penal Code.