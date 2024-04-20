BJP, AIADMK protest alleging DMK cadre indulged in booth capturing

April 20, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

The cadres of BJP and AIADMK on Friday resorted to a protest alleging that the DMK cadre had indulged in booth capturing at a polling booth at ICDS Centre, Ganapathy Colony, Alwarpet while polling was coming to a close in the evening.

Tension prevailed following the cadres of two parties and their leaders exchanged heated arguments with police personnel and election officials on their demand for repoll. Karu Nagarajan, vice-president of BJP, and AIADMK candidate for Chennai South Jayavardhan demanded the repoll at the booth.

Mr. Nagarajan alleged that the DMK cadre had indulged in booth capturing after sending out agents of other political parties at 5.45 p.m. when more than 100 voters stood at queue. “The blatant acts of intimidation and coercion witnessed at the booth have severely compromised the integrity of the electoral process. It is evident that the fundamental principles of free and fair elections were disregarded.”

They dispersed after election officers and police personnel held talks and assured them of action into their complaint.