BIS signs MoUs with six educational institutions

August 05, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to promote greater collaboration with educational institutions for scientific activities, signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with six educational institutions, including SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), at the southern regional office at Taramani on Friday.

Representatives of SRMIST at Kattankulathur and VIT in Chennai were present at the event.

U.S.P. Yadav, Scientist and Deputy Director-General (Southern Region), BIS, who chaired the function, said the purpose of partnering with educational institutions was to bring in standardisation through interaction with technical committees of the bureau at the national and international levels.

Through the MoUs, the BIS would explore the possibility of establishing centres of excellence in the field of standardisation, testing and conformity assessment of products, he added.

The MoUs would pave the way for conduct of seminars, conferences and workshops and facilitate the exchange of publications and scientific papers between the educational institutions and the BIS.

The four other institutions are the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bengaluru; Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Coimbatore; College of Engineering (Andhra University); and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies at Nuzvid, Andhra Pradesh.