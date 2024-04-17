BIS sensitisation programme held in Chennai

April 17, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office, along with The Indian Institute of Foundrymen, Chennai Chapter, organised an industry sensitisation programme on Indian Standards for cast iron products and aluminium alloys in the city on Tuesday. These standards are covered under mandatory certification.

A press release said that about 40 stakeholders were elaborated on the standards, understanding product manuals and procedures to apply for BIS licence. U.S.P Yadav, Deputy Director General (southern region), BIS and V. K. Raman, IIF Chairman were among those who participated.