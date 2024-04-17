GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BIS sensitisation programme held in Chennai

April 17, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office, along with The Indian Institute of Foundrymen, Chennai Chapter, organised an industry sensitisation programme on Indian Standards for cast iron products and aluminium alloys in the city on Tuesday. These standards are covered under mandatory certification.

A press release said that about 40 stakeholders were elaborated on the standards, understanding product manuals and procedures to apply for BIS licence. U.S.P Yadav, Deputy Director General (southern region), BIS and V. K. Raman, IIF Chairman were among those who participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.