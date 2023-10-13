HamberMenu
BIS organises event to celebrate World Standards Day

Over 30 persons and organisations felicitated for spreading awareness on safety standards

October 13, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) felicitated several persons and organisations from various fields for spreading awareness on safety standards at a function held in the city on Friday. The event, organised to mark World Standards Day 2023, celebrated every year on October 14, saw K. Lakshmi, Deputy Editor of The Hindu, being felicitated by chief guest V. Irai Anbu, retired Chief Secretary. Ramco Cements, Presidency College, and SRM Institute of Technology were among the 30 awardees this year. U.S.P. Yadhav, Deputy Director General (Southern Region) BIS, and motivational speaker Bharathi Bhaskar, took part.

