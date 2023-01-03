BIS officials seize 327 uncertified toys from outlet at Chennai airport

January 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office-I, seized 327 toys during a raid at a toy shop at the domestic terminal of Chennai airport on Monday. The shop was found to be selling toys without the ISI mark.

BIS certification was made mandatory for toys since January 2021 according to the Toys (Quality Control) Order to prevent the sale of cheap quality goods in the market. All toys manufactured, imported, sold, stored or exhibited for sale would need to be bear the BIS standard mark.

A press release said an enforcement and search and seizure operation was conducted at Tiara Toys Zone, Tiara Trading Company, T1 domestic terminal, Chennai airport, based on information that the shop was violating the BIS Act, 2016.

Of the 327 toys on display for sales without the ISI mark, nearly 198 were non-electric toys. Action has been initiated against the offender, and the offence is punishable with a fine of up to ₹2 lakh or imprisonment of two years.

Officials of the BIS said the seized toys would be safely disposed. Though there were a minimum of 40-50 toy manufacturers in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The teams would continue to conduct raids in manufacturers’ facilities and toy stores to check the sales of uncertified toys.