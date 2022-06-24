BIS laboratories with better facilities inaugurated

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 20:40 IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards’ referral gold assaying laboratory, which was expanded with better facilities, and the instrumentation laboratory were inaugurated in the city on Friday.

The referral assaying laboratory was expanded as a large number of gold samples were drawn from the market and brought to the lab in Taramani for testing. Hallmarking Unique Identification number has been made mandatory for gold ornaments.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director-General, BIS, inaugurated the facility.

He inaugurated the instrumentation laboratory for testing various food products as well as packaged drinking water, which was recently upgraded. The toy testing section has been made functional with a focus to curb substandard imports and ensure quality products in the market.

Meenakshi Ganesan, Head (Southern Regional Laboratory) and R.K Jha, Deputy Director General (Lab), were present.