BIS asks State government to procure only products with ISI mark

Training programme to be held for govt. officials on quality control from May 12

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, has urged the State government departments to insist on ISI marked products in all their tenders, particularly for bulk procurements.

A team of the BIS officials recently discussed the issue during a State-level committee for promoting standardisation and quality control.

The State government departments call for tenders for procurement of products or developing infrastructure. “We have asked the departments to mention ISI mark products in the tender documents for infrastructure projects and seek ISI mark products for all bulk procurements. This will enable procurement of quality products,” said an official.

BIS, Chennai, will start organising training programmes for government officials to sensitise them to standards related to their sectors from May 12.

G. Bhavani, director and head (Chennai branch office I and II), said the aim was to raise awareness among government officials about standards available in their sectors to ensure quality in products and services. The capacity building programmes would help them streamline their processes and implement government policies better.

“We plan to discuss the standards available for various products relevant to each sector and concepts of management certification, how to interpret quality control orders, simple procedures to get product certification like ISI mark and use of BIS portals,” she said.

The first programme would be held for officials of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd., which owns the “Aavin brand”, in the city on May 12 and 13. Officials may also provide recommendations on improving or adding to the existing standards, she added.