Biomining in Perungudi dumpyard may begin shortly

The Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to start a biomining project in the Perungudi dumpyard shortly, reclaiming 200 acre of land near the Pallikaranai marshland.
At a meeting on implementation of solid waste management rules this week, Corporation officials said administrative sanction from the government for biomining 3.06 million cubic metre of legacy waste at an estimated cost of ₹350.65 crore was expected shortly.
Biomining of legacy waste in the dumpyard is expected to facilitate eco-restoration of the marshland and prevent pollution of groundwater in the neighbourhood.
The Corporation had been dumping municipal solid waste in 200 acres of the Perungudi dumpyard for the past few decades, leading to pollution of the Pallikaranai marshland, which covered an area of over 1,000 acres a few decades ago.
The marshland has reduced in size owing to the unauthorised dumping of waste and also due to encroachments.
The Perungudi dumpyard, which is the most important facility in the southern parts of the city, receives at least 2,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day.
