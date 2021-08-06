Chennai

Bilateral cataract done on four-month-old baby

A four-month-old baby girl recently underwent a bilateral cataract surgery.

The baby, weighing 2.5 kg, was referred from the Institute of Child Health a month ago, said Mohan Rajan, medical director of Rajan Eye Care hospital.

The procedure was done under Rotary Paediatric Eye Surgery free of cost by a team led by senior paediatric anaesthesiologists Ramesh and Jeenendhar Gothi and Dr. Mohan, along with Suraj Nayak.

Bilateral simultaneous cataract surgery was done to avoid repeated anaesthesia, Dr. Mohan said. “Early diagnosis while screening babies and prompt surgical intervention with efficient rehabilitation is key to good visual outcomes in paediatric cataracts,” he said.


