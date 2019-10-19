Chennai

Bike stolen on pretext of test ride

more-in

An unidentified person stole a motorcycle from a shop for second-hand bikes in Madipakkam, on the pretext of taking the vehicle for a trial run before buying.

The complainant, John, runs a shop. A young man came in an autorickshaw, and choosing a Pulsar motorcycle, he wanted the seller to reduce its price. He wanted to test the vehicle first, so the seller allowed him to take it from the shop, but he never returned.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 3:29:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/bike-stolen-on-pretext-of-test-ride/article29739968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY