Bike stolen on pretext of test ride

An unidentified person stole a motorcycle from a shop for second-hand bikes in Madipakkam, on the pretext of taking the vehicle for a trial run before buying.

The complainant, John, runs a shop. A young man came in an autorickshaw, and choosing a Pulsar motorcycle, he wanted the seller to reduce its price. He wanted to test the vehicle first, so the seller allowed him to take it from the shop, but he never returned.