Bharat Gas supplies in some areas may be delayed owing to strike

April 17, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

With transporters attached to Bharat Gas bottling plants in the State going on strike, there is a likelihood of delay in cooking gas supply to customers in some areas.

Sources in the transport associations said that they were standing in solidarity with loaders of a plant in Thanjavur, who had sought an increase in charges. They struck work two days ago. Transporters carry filled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from the plants and empty bottles from the distributors. 

Vijayan of CITU Gas Union said that the gas cylinder loaders were paid poorly and they were not being provided permanent jobs at the bottling plants. 

Company sources said that the strike was due to transporters seeking a revision of contract terms. “The contract is valid for a period of five years. However, the company is maintaining stocks and ensuring supplies to distributors. The strike will not affect routine operations in any manner,” said an official. 

Distributors said that the situation was under control and that agencies that had own trucks were helping out those who did not have trucks.

