Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA officials raid three houses in Chennai city, seize three mobile phones

Raids were conducted in Muthialpet, Royapettah and Washermenpet, for over four hours from morning

March 27, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru raided three places in the city and seized three mobile phones from three persons.

The agency officials raided three houses in connection with the blast in Rameshwaram Cafe located in Brookefield area of Bengaluru on March 1. Sources said the raids were conducted in Muthialpet, Royapettah and Washermenpet, for more than four hours from morning.

In the raids, mobile phones of Abuthahir, a resident of Vinayagar Koil Street in Muthialpet, Liaqat Ali of Royapettah and Rahim of Washermenpet, were seized. All the three have been issued with summons to appear in the NIA office in Bengaluru for further investigation on Friday, March 29, the sources added. 

Later in the evening, the NIA officials inspected the house of H. Abdul Rahim, 33, residing in North Town Apartment on Stephenson Road, Otteri, in connection with the same blast. After the inspection, the officials issued summons to Abdul Rahim to appear before them on April 1. 

