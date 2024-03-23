Battle against litter on the Mada streets of Mylapore

March 23, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

If you found the Mada Streets around Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore cleaner during the ongoing annual Panguni Uthira Brahmotsavam and want to know the reason, then get ready to go through a long list of groups. They made it happen.

Solid waste management company Urbaser Sumeet found allies in temple authorities, merchant associations, resident welfare associations, students and volunteers to raise awareness about segregating waste at source and using eco-friendly cutlery for distribution of annadanam.

This year’s festival threw up additional challenges for conservancy workers as the Chennai Metrorail work is happening around Luz Corner and traffic diversions are in place.

“Road closures and diversions have restricted had a restrictive influence on our vehicles,” says a communication from Urbaser Sumeet.

On March 22, Arubathumoovar day, close to 100 student volunteers from various colleges took anti-littering messages to devotees. More than 250 conservancy staff were pressed into service to ensure waste is not collected around the bins and corners.

Eight battery-operated vehicles were deployed to continuously move around South Mada Street, North Mada Street, East Mada Street, and Ramakrishna Mutt Road with a public address system broadcasting messages to not litter on the roads and to use the bins.

Mylapore Residents Welfare Association (MRWA) has been at the forefront of the Panguni fest since 2017 when it launched drives to raise awareness among devotees. In 2018, the volunteer group also brought out an advisory circulated to all annadanam donors to reduce the amount of waste being generated.

“A major chunk of the waste happens during food distribution, so various checks and balances were put in place to ensure wastage is kept to a minimum,” says K. Viswanathan, secretary of Mylapore Residents Welfare Association (MRWA). Donors were asked to limit the quantity of food served in plates. The number of counters serving annadanam has also been restricted.

Last year, a group distributed watermelons after 2 p.m. and the skin was thrown on the ground by the public after eating. “We are discouraging any such distribution that will cause the place to be littered,” says Viswanathan.

This time, he says, awareness campaigns started two weeks in advance led by BOV operators.

SVC - Mylapore volunteers don an additional role

The Station Vigilance Committee of Mylapore zone is well-known for its role in helping the police, especially during temple festivals and other events that draw huge crowds.

This Panguni, the Committee went a step ahead. They set up a stall outside the pavement of Alliance Company to quench the thirst of devotees celebrating the Panguni festival.

K. S. Shankar, member, Station Vigilance Committee of Mylapore zone, says they decided to distribute water and juices after noticing that there were hardly any stalls in one section of the area.

On March 22, 1000 cups of mixed fruit juice and 500 litres of buttermilk went off its shelves, besides water, says Shankar.

More than 30 of its volunteers have been assisting the police in crowd management during the 10-day festival.

Traffic diversion for Panguni Peruvizha

In view of Panguni Peruvizha of Sri Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore (on till March 25), the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) might implement the following traffic diversions, if necessary, around the temple and R. K. Mutt Road.

No vehicles will be allowed towards the temple from the following intersections:

Devadi Street towards Nadu Street and North Chitrakulam, Nadu Street and Sundareeswarar Street, and North Chitrakulam towards East Mada Street, West Chitrakulam, TSV Koil Street, Adams Road, and R. K. Mutt Road towards South Mada Street and North Mada Street, Kutchery Road towards Mathala Narayanan Street, East Abhiramapuram and Dr Ranga Road to Venkatesa Agraharam Street, St. Mary’s Road towards R. K. Mutt Road South Mada Junction, and Munda Kanniamman Kovil Street towards Kalvi Varu Street and Kutchery Road.

Motorists (MTC buses drivers) coming from Royapettah High Road and intending to proceed towards Mandaveli and R. K. Mutt Road will be diverted at Luz Junction through Luz Church Road, De’Silva Road, Bakthavathchalam Road, Dr Ranga Road, C. P. Ramasamy Road, Kaliappa Hospital intersection, Kamarajar Salai, and Srinivasa Avenue, to enter R. K. Mutt Road and their destinations, a release from GCTP stated.

From Adyar and proceeding towards Luz Junction, will be diverted through Thiruvenkadam Street to Thiruvenkadam Street Extension, Venkata Krishna Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, Warren Road, Dr Ranga Road, East Abhiramapuram First Street, Luz Avenue, Luz Avenue First Street, Amruthanjan junction, Karpagambal Nagar, P. S. Sivaswamy Salai, and Royapettah High Road and their destinations.

From Alwarpet, motorists proceeding towards Luz Junction will be diverted through Oliver Road, P. S. Sivaswamy Salai Junction, Vivekanandar College, P. S. Sivaswamy Salai roundtanna, and Royapettah High Road to reach their destinations.

Parking areas

Motorists from East Abhiramapuram proceeding towards the Mylapore tank can park their vehicles at MRTS (near Sai Baba temple), Royapettah High Road towards the tank can park their vehicles opposite Kamadhenu Kalyana Mandapam, and on the right side of Luz Church Road, and St. Mary’s Road and Mandaveli Market can park their vehicles at the Kapaleeshwarar Temple ground, near P. S. Higher Secondary School, the release added.