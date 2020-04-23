Battery operated vehicles donated to RGGGH

Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) Chennai chapter donated an ambulatory electric battery operated vehicle to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai to move patients from different wards to CORONA ICU ward within the campus.
Besides, 1,000 sets of PPE kits and 10 Video Laryngoscope were also donated to Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital to help doctors to monitor the corona virus inside a patient’s throat and lungs, according to a statement.
Rajasthan Cosmo Club donated a battery car to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.
Through the Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation, an amount of ₹60 lakhs have been raised and it will be spent towards various efforts to fight the pandemic, Mr. Suresh Gundecha, its Managing Trustee said.
The club is also planning to donate to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fund, besides making cloth masks and providing clothes to those in need.
