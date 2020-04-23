Chennai

Battery operated vehicles donated to RGGGH

Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) Chennai chapter donated an ambulatory electric battery operated vehicle to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai to move patients from different wards to CORONA ICU ward within the campus.

Besides, 1,000 sets of PPE kits and 10 Video Laryngoscope were also donated to Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital to help doctors to monitor the corona virus inside a patient’s throat and lungs, according to a statement.

Rajasthan Cosmo Club donated a battery car to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Through the Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation, an amount of ₹60 lakhs have been raised and it will be spent towards various efforts to fight the pandemic, Mr. Suresh Gundecha, its Managing Trustee said.

The club is also planning to donate to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fund, besides making cloth masks and providing clothes to those in need.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 11:08:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/battery-operated-vehicles-donated-to-rgggh/article31418009.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY