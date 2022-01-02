Bank manager ends life after killing his wife, two sons

A 36-year-old person working as a manager in a private bank murdered his wife and two kids and ended his life on Saturday night in Thoraipakkam police station limits.

A senior police official said D. Manikandan, a resident of Periyar Salai in Perungudi, was working as a manager in a private bank.

He had taken huge loans from his friends and could not repay them. This caused domestic problems. On Saturday, in a fit of anger, he allegedly hit his wife Thara, 35, with a cricket bat and murdered her. He also allegedly killed his two sons Tharan and Thahan and then ended his life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpling 044-24640050)