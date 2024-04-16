GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladeshi National arrested for passport fraud at airport

He was caught while trying to board a flight to his home nation with the illegal Indian passport

April 16, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national who attempted to fly back to his country using an Indian passport, which he had obtained fraudulently.

The police identified the Bangaledeshi national as Mohammed Mijanur Islam, of Chapai Nawabganj, Rajshahi division. He attempted to board a flight to Bangladesh with an Indian passport bearing the name Mejanur Rahman Abul Kashim and by producing forged documents.

On the complaint of the Assistant Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Bureau of Immigration, Chennai International Airport, a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the GCP and investigation was carried out. During interrogation, he revealed that he had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border in 2005. He then fraudulently procured an Aadhaar card and used that to get Indian passport by suppressing his Bangladeshi nationality.

The GCP has cautioned the public against applying for passports and visas through agents. They asked people to submit the required documents at the regional passport offices and obtain visas though the consulate offices concerned.

