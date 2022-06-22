B.A. Saiva Siddhantham to be offered in colleges attached to temples: Sekarbabu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday said that a BA Saiva Siddhantham course would be offered in the four arts and science colleges started last year under the aegis of various temples in the State. Speaking at a function held to distribute application forms to eligible students applying for B. Com (general), BBA, BCA and B.Sc (Computer Science) at the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had wanted these colleges to offer courses on religious subjects too. “There is good demand for Saiva Siddhantham and Sri Vaishnavism courses among all age groups,” he added.

The first batch of students at the Kolathur college are presently writing their second semester examinations. The last date for submission of filled-in application forms for these course is July 5, after which the classes for the next academic year are expected to commence. Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan, Kapaleeswarar temple Joint Commissioner D. Kaveri and college principal V.J. Chakravarti were among those who were present on the occasion.