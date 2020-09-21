Chennai

Ayodhya temple bell brought to city

The four-foot bell, meant for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The four-foot bell, meant for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.   | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

A bell, weighing 613 kg, meant for the Ram temple in Ayodhya and cast in Nagercoil, was brought to Anna Nagar here on Monday.

Funded by NGO Legal Rights Council, India, the bell began its journey from Rameswaram on September 17, said K. Muraleedharan, BJP district president.

The bell will travel 4,552 km by road to Ayodhya. Council chief C.V. Madhankumar said, “We have made idols of Sri Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman and Lord Ganesha to be presented to the temple.”

