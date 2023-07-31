Aviation Security Culture Week begins at Chennai airport

July 31, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

To highlight the importance of security in aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) inaugurated the “Aviation Security Culture Week” at Chennai airport on Monday.

From a dog show to villu paatu, a series of programmes have been planned for the week till August 5.

Airport director C.V. Deepak, speaking at the inaugural function, said everyone who worked in the airport treated security and safety as their responsibility. He said since threats to civil aviation were constantly evolving, there was a need to be cautious and always treat security as priority.

S. Kalyanaraman, regional director, BCAS, Chennai region, said they had been taking many initiatives in the past few years with respect to security. He said passengers should be sensitised to the importance of security.

“The above initiative is a sequel to the conduct of regional seminars on security of airports, followed by the raising day celebrations as BCAS is constantly taking steps to upgrade security apparatus from time to time aimed at ensuring zero tolerance of security infringement at the airports and to facilitate passengers for their hassle-free air travel,” according to a press release.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) appreciated the efforts of BCAS at Indian airports.