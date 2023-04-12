HamberMenu
Avadi police to conduct triathlon and duathlon on April 14  

The triathlon is being conducted to create awareness on drug abuse and its ill-effects while the duathlon is being conducted to promote healthy lifestyle; Udhayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate the event

April 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Atulya Misra unveiling a jersey for triathlon event which will be organised by Avadi City Police Commissionerate. Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore is seen.

The Avadi Police Commissionerate is organising a triathlon event on Friday on the campus of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur, in collaboration with the Indian Triathlon Federation, Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu (SDAT) and Chennai Runners’ Club.

The Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udayanidhi Stalin, will inaugurate the event.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said this event was being conducted as part of a campaign to create awareness about drug abuse and its ill effects.

He said a duathlon event would be conducted on the same day to promote a healthy lifestyle and the duathlon was a combination of running and cycling which is easy to participate in.

The women’s triathlon event will start at 4 p.m. and the men’s triathlon will start at 4.20 p.m. and the duathlon event for men and women will start at 4.45 p.m.

