Avadi Night Marathon to be held on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau October 01, 2022 19:20 IST

Hydration points and ambulances are placed at important points for the benefit of the runners; about 3,500 runners are likely to participate

The inaugural edition of the Avadi Night Marathon 2022 will be held on Sunday at Vel Tech. The event is a joint initiative of Chennai Runners, Vel Tech, Velammal Nexus and Avadi Police Commissionerate. The event is aimed at inculcating fitness and good health among citizens. It is to promote the cause of "Drug Free Tamil Nadu". A press release said night marathons are gaining popularity among runners. Event includes a half marathon, 10-km run and 5-km run. Director-General of Police and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu will flag off the marathon at 7.30 p.m. Hydration points and ambulances are placed at important points for the benefit of the runners. About 3,500 runners are likely to participate. To facilitate transportation of runners, buses have been arranged from Avadi Railway Station and Thirumangalam Metro Rail Station up to the event venue. In order to facilitate the marathon, all heavy vehicles coming from Minjur towards Vandular up to Vel Tech College will be diverted at three places at Panneervakkam, Vijayanallur and Konimedu Junction between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has requested the members of the public to cooperate for traffic diversion plan.



