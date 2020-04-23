Autorickshaw drivers struggle to make ends meet, want government assistance to be extended to all

Dilli Babu, an autorickshaw driver from Erukanchery, was in desperate need of a savaari (passenger) as he had run short of money to purchase milk for his two children. Finally, he took his vehicle out on Tuesday to drop a passenger to a hospital, but his vehicle was seized by the police for violating lockdown rules.

Like Dilli Babu, many autorickshaw drivers in the city have been rendered jobless and without any money due to the lockdown and many are forced to come to the streets to take food provided by volunteers and NGOs.

“Earlier I used to earn ₹1,000 per day. Since I don’t have a ration card, I am not eligible for the ₹1,000 provided by the government. For one month, I have not taken out my vehicle. Yesterday, I had to take it out to earn the money. I know it was wrong, but I did not have any other alternative. I have to feed my children, who are studying in first and second standard,” he said.

Another autorickshaw driver’s family has been forced to reside beneath the flyover on R K Salai as they have not been able to find a house on rent due to their lack of money. “My husband used to drive an autorickshaw, on rent, and earn ₹1,000 per day. After paying the rent, he used to bring home ₹500 per day. We used to live in our relative’s house earlier and we had to vacate. Since we don’t have a house or income now, we stay beneath the flyover and get food from volunteers and NGOs,” said the wife of the driver.

There are around 96,000 autorickshaw drivers in the city and recently Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced ₹1,000 financial assistance for autorickshaw drivers. “However not every driver is eligible for this financial assistance provided as part of the social security scheme for people in the unorganised sector. This is applicable only for those who are members of the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Drivers Welfare Board. However only 24,000 drivers in the city are members of this board,” said M. Chandran, vice president, Tamil Nadu Autorickhsaw Workers Federation.

He said that the trade unions have written to the government to provide the assistance to all the drivers who have valid permits and licences. “The government can co-ordinate with the Transport Department and distribute the money,” he added.

M. Sampath, All Auto Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee’s general secretary, said that many drivers, who were earlier members, would not have renewed their membership. “It will be better if even they are provided with the assistance. Most of the drivers need the money to pay rent and run the family,” he added.

S. Ezhumalai, president of the Chennai and Suburban Share Auto-rickshaw Drivers’ Union (CSSADU), said that there are over 500 drivers, who drive government-authorised share autorickshaws and meter taxis, in the city and suburbs. “None of them are registered with the board and this was a mistake. It would be helpful if the government provides us with the assistance too,” he said.

R. Nandagopal, Tamil Nadu Labour Commissioner, said that close to 90,000 drivers alone are members of the board in the State to date. “We have asked people to join the board as it provides a lot of benefits. We cannot take in new members now, but they can join once this situation is resolved,” he said.