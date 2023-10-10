HamberMenu
Autorickshaw driver hacked to death in Ambattur

October 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by a gang in Ambattur on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Maxwell of Shanmugapuram. On Monday night, after he returned home from a nearby Tasmac outlet, five men barged into his house and hacked him to death using knives and fled the spot in his autorickshaw.

Neighbours, who heard the screams of Maxwell, came to his rescue. They alerted the police and called an ambulance. The staff of ambulance services, who examined Maxwell, pronounced him dead. His body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said Maxwell’s son Moses and his associates had been involved in the murder of Udayakumar in May. Moses was recently released on bail. The police suspect that Udhayakumar’s family might have hired henchmen to avenge the murder. As Moses was not available at the time, the gang might have attacked Maxwell.

Murder in Sholavaram

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang near Sholavaram on Monday night

The victim has been identified as Sarath Babu, a daily wage worker. On Monday night, the man was walking home from work near Karanodai Market, when four men riding a motorcycle chased him and hacked him to death. The Sholavaram police have registered a case.

