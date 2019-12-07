Auto-rickshaws hinder traffic flow at Vadapalani junction

Auto-rickshaws parked along the metro rail station at Vadapalani junction on Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road hinder movement of vehicular traffic. Especially, they block the motorists who want to take a left turn at the junction to access Arcot Road. Auto-rickshaws are parked there to pick and drop commuters of the metro train. Interestingly, traffic police are deployed at the junction round-the -clock ever since two-way traffic was restored at the junction in 2017.

Since the restoration of two-way traffic, the junction has become narrow slowing down the movement of traffic there. Parking of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles has only reduced the road space near the junction.

“During night, we cannot clearly see the vehicles that come from Arcot Road while we try to take a left turn at the junction,” says K. Naresh, a resident of MMDA Colony.

“Steps will be taken to prevent vehicles parking near the junction,” says a police.