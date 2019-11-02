Chennai

Auto driver returns jewels

Udayakumar, an auto driver from T. Nagar, won praise from the Virugambakkam police after he returned a bag with gold jewellery to a passenger who had forgotten it in his vehicle on Thursday.

The commuter was on her way to a wedding. After she realised the jewellery was missing, she filed a complaint. But soon, Mr. Udayakumar met her, and returned the bag.

