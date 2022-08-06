Auditions for The Little Theatre’s pantomime

Special Correspondent August 06, 2022 21:43 IST

The Little Theatre is conducting auditions for its 26th Christmas Pantomime “Dracula” on August 13 and 14 in Chennai from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested persons, who are singers, dancers or actors can register at https://forms.gle/SqDCmDDZpkU5Lnqc7 .

Registrations are open for the annual creative workshops for children between the ages of 5 and 15. Children who wish to be a part of the pantomime can register for the workshops at https://forms.gle/6hoacLujJP5HFpPd8 .

The workshop starts in September and ends in December after the Christmas Pantomime shows, and the children get to be part of the cast of the pantomime and perform eight public shows.