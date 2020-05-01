Audiographer Sampath dead

National award winning audiographer K. Sampath died in Chennai on Friday. He was 87 and is survived by his wife and daughter.
Known as ‘AVM’ Sampath because of his long association with the AVM studio, he had seen several technological advancements in sound engineering — direct film recording, magnetic recording, four-track, multi-track, DSR and digital.
He has recorded more than 6,000 songs and won the State award thrice. He won the national award for the Malayalam film Ennu Swantham Janakikutty.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.