Chennai

Audiographer Sampath dead

National award winning audiographer K. Sampath died in Chennai on Friday. He was 87 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Known as ‘AVM’ Sampath because of his long association with the AVM studio, he had seen several technological advancements in sound engineering — direct film recording, magnetic recording, four-track, multi-track, DSR and digital.

He has recorded more than 6,000 songs and won the State award thrice. He won the national award for the Malayalam film Ennu Swantham Janakikutty.

