Audience gallery, stage inaugurated

A gallery and a stage was inaugurated at the Corporation playground on Trustpuram First Main Road in Teynampet zone on Wednesday by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru. The work was carried out from Dayanidhi Maran’s MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The construction of the audience gallery and the beautification of a roadside park nearby was carried out with a funding of ₹55 lakh from the Greater Chennai Corporation.