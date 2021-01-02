Assistant film director murdered in drunken brawl

An assistant film director and a real-estate broker were mudered in two cases of drunken brawl in the city on New Year’s eve.

The police said that as bars and hotels were closed by 10 p.m. on Thursday, Ruthra, 25, of Valasaravakkam, who was an assistant film director, along with his friends, went to the house of Manikandan, 25, also an assistant director, at Iyyappanthangal for New Year party.

They consumed alcohol and past midnight, a quarrel broke out when Ruthra smoked in the room. The abusive words of Manikandan provoked Ruthra to punch the former. Manikandan allegedly stabbed Ruthra in his chest and other friends rushed Ruthra who was severely bleeding to a nearby hospital.

Doctors declared that he died before reaching the hospital. Mangadu police arrested Manikandan for the offence and sent the body to Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu.

Another murder was reported in Nungambakkam. Police said the victim, Khader, 56, of Kamdhar Nagar was estranged from his wife and was living alone. He and his friend Palani had a party at a house. In the middle of the party, both had a brawl and Palani allegedly stabbed him indiscriminately. Later, Palani threw the body on the road in front of the house and fled the spot. Nungambakkam police recovered the body and have launched a manhunt to nab Palani.