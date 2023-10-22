HamberMenu
Assistant director arrested for sexually harassing college girl in Chennai

The victim, a native of Erode, had come to Chennai city along with her friend, for visiting the passport office.

October 22, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Maduravoyal police have arrested a 25-year-old for sexually harassing a 20-year-old woman who was staying in his house in Alapakkam on Saturday (October 21) night. 

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the woman, a native of Erode, had come to the city along with her friend Jenovah, for visiting the passport office.

On Saturday night, Jenovah had dropped the woman, studying in a private engineering college, in her friend Ajith Kumar’s house located at Alapakkam in the afternoon, and informed her that he would come and pick her up on Sunday. However, on Saturday night, Ajith Kumar, who is working as an assistant director in a film, sexually harassed her in an inebriated condition and kept her locked in the house.

She alerted her cousin in Erode who in turn informed the Police Control Room. The Maduravoyal police, after filing a case, detained Ajit Kumar, a native of Villupuram district, and are investigating the crime. 

