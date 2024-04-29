GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

As temperature soars, Chennai Corporation readies hospitals for heat ailments, cautions residents

Signposts will be erected to direct patients to hospitals; oral rehydration solution has been set up at 188 locations and residents have been advised to not venture out in the heat

April 29, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai residents seen playing in the surf at Marina Beach in an attempt to beat the heat

Chennai residents seen playing in the surf at Marina Beach in an attempt to beat the heat | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will erect signposts to direct patients to hospitals in all localities of the city to facilitate treatment for heatstroke and other heat-related illness this summer, said Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to mediapersons after an inspection of hospitals on Monday, April 29, 2024, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that in view of the unrelenting heat, people with co-morbid conditions have been requested to get medical assistance at the 140 urban primary health centres, health and wellness centres and other hospitals of the Chennai Corporation in case of heatstrokes or other heat related illnesses.

Parts of interior T.N. will have to brace for heatwave on polling day

“We have provided oral rehydration solution at 188 locations in the city. Patients with co-morbid conditions have to be careful. We have advised residents and visitors to avoid exposure to the sun from noon to 3 p.m. Avoid black-coloured clothes. Cover your head or wear a turban if you want to go out when it is very hot. Children should be prevented from playing in the sun,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

On security measures in place at counting centres for the Lok Sabha elections, he said all arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the centres in Chennai. “No issue has been reported so far,” he said, after inspecting the counting centres.

As the order of the Chennai Commissioner of Police declaring a ‘no fly zone’ in the city ends on April 29, a fresh order, with regard to the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to be issued soon. One instance of a drone camera flying near a counting was reported in Kancheepuram last week, and officials have been directed to stay on high alert.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / hospital and clinic / heatwave / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.