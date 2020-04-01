AR Rahman’s appeal to people

Oscar winning music composer A.R. Rahman on Wednesday posted a message on social media thanking health workers — doctors, nurses and other staff — for their ‘bravery and selflessness’.

In a social media post, Mr. Rahman wrote, “It fills one’s heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours.”

He urged people to forget mutual differences and unite against an invisible enemy that has turned the world upside down.

“It’s time to bring the beauty of humanity and spirituality into action. Help our neighbours, senior citizens, the underprivileged and migrant workers. God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places. Listen to the government's advice,” he said.

Mr. Rahman also urged people to follow self-isolation for a few weeks as it may give them many more years.

“Do not spread the virus and cause harm to fellow humans. This disease does not even warn you that you are a carrier, so don’t assume you are not infected. This is not the time to spread false rumours and cause more anxiety and panic. Let's be kind and thoughtful, the lives of many millions are in our hands.”