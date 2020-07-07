A.P.’s response awaited on Krishna water

The Water Resources Department is holding talks with its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh, seeking release of Krishna water for the spell beginning this month. However, the department is yet to receive any assurance from the neighbouring State on water discharge from the Kandaleru reservoir.
Chennai received 8.05 tmcft of the Krishna water since September-end last year. This is one of the highest quantities of water received since the commissioning of the Krishna Water Supply Project in 1996. Water flow at the State’s entry point at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district stopped after June 24.
With the water release due for the next spell between July and October, the WRD recently wrote to the Andhra Pradesh authorities. The Kandaleru reservoir has about 20 tmcft. “But we are yet to receive any response on the date of water release from A.P. We are in touch with the officials to provide water to Chennai,” said a senior WRD official.
The neighbouring State may decide on the water release based on its irrigation needs and the southwest monsoon.
As of now, Chennai’s reservoirs have a combined storage of 4.95 tmcft, which is sufficient for drinking water supply till the year-end.
As the Kandaleru-Poondi canal bed does not have any flow, the department has initiated maintenance work on the 25 km stretch between Uthukottai and Poondi reservoir, the official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath