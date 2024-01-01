Approach road to Uthandi beach yet to be mended

January 01, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Juhu Beach First Main Road is a much travelled road, thanks to what it leads to — “the Juhu Beach of Chennai”. Bearing this curious name, this beach in Uthandi was not going to be hidden in the sands. Therefore, the current condition of what constitutes the fag end of the approach road receives clucks of disapproval from many residents across Chennai. Thanks to Michaung — more accurately, thanks to the immense water-logging that resulted from cyclone Michaung — the point where this approach road meets the beach sands looks as chewed as a dog bone.

To ensure the flow of the flood waters, this part was broken and a temporary channel created. Unfortunately for regulars at Juhu Beach, the the road continues to stay broken, forcing these beach goers to clamber up and down a broken-down pathway.

The scale of the operation to free this part of Uthandi of water-logging during Michaung can be gauged from a similiar effort at a parallel approach road to the beach.

The Juhu Beach area is part of the last outpost of Greater Chennai Corporation and the beach liningit registers considreable footfall due to the quiet and the relative cleanliness it provides.