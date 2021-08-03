Appoint a person with integrity, intellect as Vice-Chancellor, Anna University Teachers’ Association asks Governor

The association members said the University faculty were apprehensive of the way the list of applicants and the 10 short-listed applicants were kept confidential.

The Anna University Teachers’ Association has appealed to the Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit to appoint an eminent person with integrity and intellect as the Vice-Chancellor. The association said they would prefer a person of Tamil origin as well.

“In case your choice is among the faculty of Anna University (present or past), kindly have a random check with members about the integrity of the academics concerned,” the letter read.

The association members said the University faculty were apprehensive of the way the list of applicants and the 10 short-listed applicants were kept confidential. “In the true spirit of transparency in governance, such lists of other State universities are being made public,” they pointed out.

The previous V-C M.K. Surappa, who demitted the office on April 12, had been from Karnataka, and political parties had been against his appointment.

Mr. Surappa, who had been the head of the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, had also served as professor in the Indian Institute of Science, his alma mater. At the end of his tenure the State government constituted a committee headed by a retired judge to inquire into allegations of corruption against him.

The committee received several extensions and the outcome of the inquiry are not yet known.